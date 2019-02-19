Do your homework on Galloway’s anti-social behaviour policy, MSP told

Councillor Adam Wilson, the council Young Peoples’ Champion, has responsed to Finlay Carson MSP calling on the Labour/SNP Dumfries and Galloway Council Coalition to urgently update its Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy.

Cllr Wilson said: “The Dumfries and Galloway Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy is not a council strategy; it is a multi-agency strategy that makes up a number of local agencies including our emergency services, local housing agencies and youth justice who all play a vital role in tackling anti-Sscial behaviour.

“Dumfries and Galloway Council is required by legislation to publish the strategy. Of course, if Finlay Carson had bothered to contact the council, police or other emergency services instead of just issuing a press release he would have known that this strategy is not in the sole gift of the council.

“In line with legislation the local Anti-Social Behaviour Partnership, which is chaired by Acting Superintendent Mark Hollis from Police Scotland, has undertaken a review of the current strategy.”

He continued: “The council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour, and continue to work with other agencies across the whole region.

“Our latest community safety survey feedback allows all agencies to target specific areas and Youth Beatz held over two days saw a double digit decrease in anti-social behaviour over that weekend.

“If Finlay Carson actually cares about tackling anti-social behaviour I am more than happy to facilitate a meeting between him and our partnership.”