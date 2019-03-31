DJ Tommy signs off after 25 years on air

After almost 25 years on the local air waves, West Sound Breakfast Show presenter, Tommy Jardine, has announced he’s hanging up his headphones.

Tommy, originally a professional auctioneer with Jardine’s, started his radio career in 1996 with West Sound on an evening show called ‘The Back Shift’.

After working in the sales and sponsorship side of the station, he took on the role of charity manager for the station’s Cash for Kids appeal.

From the first event at the Cairndale Hotel in 1999 which raised £6,000 he guided the fundraising total to a massive one million pounds in 2015.

He then stood down as charity manager and was honoured as the first charity ambassador for the charity in Dumfries & Galloway.

Tommy has always had close links with the community, a former president of the Institute of Advanced Motorists and with Guid Nychburris, having been a Lynor and Baillie in Dumfries and Pursuivant for the Royal Burgh of Kirkcudbright in 2005.

For the last ten years, he has been getting up at 4.30am every weekday to present the peak-time breakfast show from 6am to 10am - a fair feat in itself!

Tommy said: “They say a second is a long time in radio, but the past 20 years have passed so quickly.

“I have met and worked with some wonderful, talented people and I can now look forward to some long-lies and spending more time with my wife Margaret and our two Westies Hamish and Bonnie.”

Station managing director Graham Bryce, said: “I would like to hugely thank Tommy for his incredible contribution to West Sound over the years. From raising huge amounts of money for our charity Cash for Kids to waking up Dumfries and Galloway for the past ten years, his enthusiasm, passion and connection to the community will be sorely missed. We wish Tommy and his wife Margaret all the very best for their retirement.”

Kenny Campbell, currently presenting the Home Run from 3 to 7pm on weekdays, takes over the breakfast show from April 1.