Disused tank sites up for auction in Dumfries and Galloway

Do you want to own your own piece of Scottish wilderness? Scottish Water has nine lots coming under the hammer at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel on Thursday, February 28.

The items, at the SVA Property Auctions, include five redundant tank sites in Dumfries and Galloway - three in Lockerbie and one each in Dumfries and Canonbie.

Shaun Vigers, SVA Property Auctions director and auctioneer, believes the former tank sites will sell at auction for between £1,000 and £5,000.

He said: “We have been selling assets which are surplus to requirements for Scottish Water for around 20 years now and there remains a consistent interest in these unusual lots. Buyers either have very creative ideas for redevelopment or simply want to own a little piece of Scottish wilderness.

“I am confident that there will be a good level of interest in these Dumfries and Galloway properties. There is also a rare opportunity to acquire a tank site on the Isle of Barra, which commands stunning views.”.

Scottish Water is also offering some substantial properties across Scotland, such as the former water treatment works in the hamlet of Little Grave in Ross-shire. The property, previously used for water treatment, could be easily adapted for use as storage or, if correct permissions could be obtained, converted to residential purposes or demolished to form a two house plot. This lot is being guided at a minimum of £40,000.

Other properties up for sale at the auction include a Church of Scotland bungalow near Peterhead and two-bedroom flat in Port Glasgow, and a former bank building in Tain town centre.