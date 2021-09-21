Oliver passes out at Sandhurst
Kirkinner man Oliver Grimes has passed out from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 1:03 pm
He left Douglas Ewart High School in 2014 to attend Welbeck Defence College, going on to study Electrical and Mechanical Engineeri ng at Strathclyde University, where he gained a first class Honors degree.
Oliver then went on to Sandhurst to complete 44 weeks officer training passing out as a 2nd Lieutenant.
The skills he learned at Newton Stewart detachment of the Army cadets came in handy with all the drill and field craft needed during training.
Afte r busy home leave, he has now started phase two training before joining 4th Battalion REME.