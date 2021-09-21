Oliver passes out at Sandhurst

2nd Lt Oliver Grimes

He left Douglas Ewart High School in 2014 to attend Welbeck Defence College, going on to study Electrical and Mechanical Engineeri ng at Strathclyde University, where he gained a first class Honors degree.

Oliver then went on to Sandhurst to complete 44 weeks officer training passing out as a 2nd Lieutenant.

The skills he learned at Newton Stewart detachment of the Army cadets came in handy with all the drill and field craft needed during training.