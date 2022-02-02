Kirkcudbright Training Centre duo climb Snowdon in aid of Armed Forces charity

Lee Worrall at the summit of Snowdown

Lee Worrall, maintenance technician for Landmarc Support Services, and WO2 Scott Maclean, deputy training safety officer for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), made their challenging ascent and descent of the 1,085-metre peak, setting off before daybreak.

Lee said: “SSAFA is a fantastic charity that supports our Armed Forces during times of need.

"Any money donated will go towards supporting regulars and reserves in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force and their families, as well as anyone who has completed National Service.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scott and I both wanted to raise money for charity by doing something that we wouldn’t normally do. The whole thing was a little out of my comfort zone, but it was an amazing experience, and I felt a massive sense of achievement once we had completed it.”

Scott added: “Lee and I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations. Our initial target of £500 has more than doubled, with our running total made up from a mixture of online pledges and local fundraising, now at £1,120 and donations are still coming in.”

The duo amended their original route, taking the Miners Path followed by the Pyg Path.

Scott said: “This made things more difficult but the views were spectacular. The weather was cold but beautifully sunny with some snow at the summit.

“Lee and I felt every step, and Lee has vowed, ‘Never again!’, but I reckon we can force that issue!”

Sam Nowell, SSAFA’s corporate partnerships manager, added: “I’ve got to give a big shout out to Lee and Scott, as well as Landmarc and the DIO, for this amazing effort and amount raised.

“It’s only because of funds raised that SSAFA can be there for people in need, from WW2 veterans to those currently serving, and their families – any time they need us.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-scott-snowdon