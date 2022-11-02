Young driver shocked other motorists by driving at 102 miles per hour on 60mph stretch of A77
A “new driver” was caught doing 102 miles per hour on a 60 mile per hour stretch of the A77 when Stranraer Road Policing Unit was out on patrol to check both speeds and tyre safety.
And police confirm that he is facing high penalties in court, given several combining factors in regard to his alleged conduct on the road
For the incident happened in poor driving conditions on the evening Tuesday October 25 when the young motorist was spied overtaking multiple vehicles in driving rain and high winds.
A police spokesperson said: “The new driver was also found to have bald tyres. Given the weather, speeds, manner of driving and the defective tyre, the young driver has been reported for, not just careless, but dangerous driving.”
The report has been sent to the fiscal.