Theft of rare Bible

A rare Bible has been stolen from a display case in a Galloway church.

The theft from Kirkmaiden Old Parish Church, near Drummore, occurred some time on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Bible, which was taken while the church was open - contains a misprint which makes it a rarity.

Police said that it was in a poor condition and at this stage no value could be put on it, and they have appealed for information.

Constable Matthew Pool said: “The church is open to visitors and the Bible appears to have been there when a group were shown round the church on Tuesday.

“It was discovered missing on Wednesday. The church is open to the public during the day and as such there does not appear to have been a break-in. It appears the Bible was stolen during the time the building was open.

“Anyone who can help in this investigation is asked to call police at Stranraer on the 101 number, quoting the reference PDSG 0134780618.”