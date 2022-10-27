Officer would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around Belmont Road on Sunday, October 23 between 5.00 pm and 5.30pm after an alleged attack took place.

No further details have been given of the violence that allegedly flared but police are hoping that some drivers might have dashcam footage of those they would like to trace.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Stranraer CID or call 101 quoting crime reference PDG0226611022.

Meanwhile officers are reminding Dumfries and Galloway residents that this is Tyre Safety Month and that officers have been out checking the roadworthiness of tyres during their patrols.

A spokesperson said: “Damaged and unsafe tyres are more likely to fail when braking or in an emergency.