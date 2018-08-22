Police target litterbugs

Police Scotland, along with partner agencies in Newton Stewart have just completed a targeted campaign to tackle growing concerns in the community.

Officers had received numerous complaints surrounding littering in the town centre and vehicles with excessively noisy exhausts driving around.

Cree Valley Community Council raised concerns on behalf of the community, and identified that there appeared to be a direct link between the two.

The areas most affected appear to be the Craigs Auction Mart on the Wigtown Road, Browns garage premises, Holmpark Industrial Estate and Blairmount Park in the town.

Constable John Jamieson at Newton Stewart said: “It is clear that anti-social behaviour relating to so called ‘street racers’ with noisy exhausts and excessive littering in the town are linked.

“Our aim is simply to engage with those responsible in an effort to inform and educate them as to the effects their behaviour is having in the community with a view to deterring any further anti-social behaviour.

“However, where the message is not getting through then those detected committing offences will be dealt with through the courts.

“The use of joint patrols with officers from Police Scotland and the Community Safety Team will continue and CCTV will be fully utilised in the operation. I would also ask for the assistance of the local community to help us by identifying and telling us about this type of activity.”