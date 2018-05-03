Police round up 31 missing animals

A number of animals stolen from a Newton Stewart equestrian centre at the weekend have been found safe and well.

Police launched an investigation into the disappearance of 31 animals from the Carty Port Equestrian Centre near the town at some point on Sunday evening.

A dead horse was also found nearby earlier the same day and police investigated that as a possible connection.

Officers were looking for 10 cows, 11 black lambs and 10 goats which were stolen in the raid.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that although the animals were found in the region on Tuesday, investigations are continuing.

He said: “The animals have now been tracked down and were found safe and well in the region.

“However, investigations into their disappearance are continuing at this time.”

The spokesman added that further details could not be released at this stage as the investigation is still live.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious near the equestrian centre on Sunday evening, or who has information relevant to the inquiry, can contact Police Scotland directly on 101, quoting reference number PDG 0089120418, or alternatively can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.