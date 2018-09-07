Police appeals after thefts

Police Scotland is investigating a break-in in Wigtown at the weekend.

The incident happened at the premises of Allison Motors some time overnight on Saturday, September 1.

Cash and a quantity of polish products were taken in the raid.

Constable Andrew Waugh said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Allison Motors over this period, particularly if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Callers can contact us at newton Stewart on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 1460 of 2/9.”

Officers are also seeking help in relation to an investigation into a break-in to the premises of Galloway Smokehouse in Carsluith, Newton Stewart.

The incident happened some time between 8pm on Saturday, September 1 and 8.45am the following day. A large quantity of cash was stolen in the raid.

Constable Gavin Maxwell at Newton Stewart said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about this break-in to get in touch through the 101 number. In particular we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the premises on Saturday evening, or early Sunday morning. Callers should quote the reference number 1408 of 2/9.”