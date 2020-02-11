Police appeal after Stranraer teenager goes missing

Police in Stranraer are appealing for information which could help trace teenager Evan Stewart who has been reported missing from his home in the town.

The 18-year-old was last seen around midnight overnight between Saturday and Sunday (February 8 and 9) on Foundry Lane in Stranraer.

He is described as being around 5’10” tall and of average build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a white hooded top, grey trousers and blue trainers. He was wears glasses with silver frames.

Sergeant Stephen Judge of Stranraer Police Station said: “It is out of character for Evan to be out of contact with his family and friends for so long and as time passes we are growing increasing concerned.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen him or who has information at all about his whereabouts to let us know as soon as possible.

“If Evan himself sees this then please get in touch to let us know you are okay.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4024 of 9 February, 2020.”