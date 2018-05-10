Motorists urged to think bike as motorcycles pass through area

Police area appealing to drivers to take extra care on the region’s roads later this month as thousands of motorcycles are expected to pass through the area on the way to the North West 200 race weekend.

Although the road race will take place in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, May 19 more than 3000 bikes will pass through the area to the ferry port at Cairnryan and then back using the same route when the race is over.

Motorists are being warned to be on their guard from Thursday, May 17 right through until Monday. May 21 Generally the motorcyclists travel in groups and are fairly easy to spot, but single bikes can suddenly appear and can be difficult to see at times.

Sergeant Doug Millar from the Roads Policing Unit said: “A policing plan has been developed over the years to assist the motorcyclists to pass safely through our region and it has proved very successful. Once again we will put this plan into operation which will mean increased police patrols all along the A75 and on the A77 roads.

“A common cause of motorcycle crashes is the so-called T-boning of the motorcycle by drivers who either pull out of a junction in front of, or across the path of an oncoming bike to turn right. These collisions could be avoided by drivers taking more care.

“Drivers should remember that motorcyclists are much more vulnerable than drivers, especially in wet conditions. A driver may walk away from a crash that a motorcyclist would not. We will have an increased road presence during this time, including Police Scotland motorcycle patrols and will focus on accident hotspots and promoting responsible driver and rider behaviour.”