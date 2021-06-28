Killer who dumped victim's body in Galloway woodland is jailed for life

Former prison officer Ross Willox is now behind bars

Ross Willox was found guilty of the murder of Emma Faulds (39) after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Last week he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a punishment term of 20 years for the murder, and a further six years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice – the sentences will run concurrently.

The 42-year-old killed Ms Faulds after she visited his house in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on April 28, 2019, and subsequently disposed of her body in Glentrool Forest, east of Loch Moan.

Ms Faulds was reported missing on April 30, 2019, after her family could not get in touch with her and her body was found six weeks later on June 12.

CCTV analysis, mobile phone tracking and forensic techniques were all essential in securing Willox’s conviction as he continued to deny responsibility.

David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “Emma Faulds’ family have suffered a devastating loss and our thoughts are with them as they attempt to come to terms with her murder.

“Ross Willox not only took Ms Faulds’ life, but he then hid her body and tried to cover his tracks, attempting to deny her family the knowledge of what had happened to their loved one.