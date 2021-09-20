Hope for CCTV upgrade in Newton Stewart
It is hoped the CCTV system in Newton Stewart will be upgraded in the near future after reports of a rise in anti-social behaviour.
Concerns were raised following a couple of incidents in Main Street that were not picked up on camera.
Mid Galloway and Wigtown West councillor Jackie McCamon raised the issue with a police officer at a meeting of the community council.
The constable confirmed they do not have a live stream access because the CCTV system in the town requires a software upgrade.
Dumfries and Galloway Council started work on improving the region’s CCTV network in 2018 by installing a Digital HD 1P-based system – however Newton Stewart has never been given the new set-up.
Councillor McCamon said: “I contacted the council for an update and they explained planning permission was needed on a particular camera site and this had caused a delay, coupled with the pandemic.
“While I accept Covid has delayed many projects, I find it baffling as to why this was one of them. To me, it would appear this was simply put on the back-burner or forgotten about.
”I am hopeful the whole project will be progressed as a matter of urgency and completed quickly.”
This comes after Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson called for action to tackle anti-social behaviour at the riverside car park.
He received complaints from the public about speeding, dangerous driving and loud exhaust noises.
Mr Carson met with the local police commander to voice his concern, and also wrote to the council to ensure CCTV is used as a deterrent and help identify those responsible.