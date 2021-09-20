Hope for CCTV upgrade in Newton Stewart

An upgraded CCTV system is needed in the town

Concerns were raised following a couple of incidents in Main Street that were not picked up on camera.

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West councillor Jackie McCamon raised the issue with a police officer at a meeting of the community council.

The constable confirmed they do not have a live stream access because the CCTV system in the town requires a software upgrade.

Dumfries and Galloway Council started work on improving the region’s CCTV network in 2018 by installing a Digital HD 1P-based system – however Newton Stewart has never been given the new set-up.

Councillor McCamon said: “I contacted the council for an update and they explained planning permission was needed on a particular camera site and this had caused a delay, coupled with the pandemic.

“While I accept Covid has delayed many projects, I find it baffling as to why this was one of them. To me, it would appear this was simply put on the back-burner or forgotten about.

”I am hopeful the whole project will be progressed as a matter of urgency and completed quickly.”

This comes after Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson called for action to tackle anti-social behaviour at the riverside car park.

He received complaints from the public about speeding, dangerous driving and loud exhaust noises.