Deliberate fire-setting more than doubles across Dumfries and Galloway

During a nine-week window last summer, 32 deliberate fires were recorded, up from 12 within the same period in 2020.

These fires were largely comprised of outdoor incidents impacting grasslands and refuse, but have also included building and vehicle fires.

From June 21, 2021, to August 23, 2021, there were seven deliberate primary fires, one deliberate other building fire, three deliberate vehicle fires, and 21 deliberate secondary fires.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has launched its #SaferSummer campaign

The new figures released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) shows an increase of more than 160 per cent across the region over two years.

The figures have been branded as “unacceptable” by Area Commander Craig McGoldrick, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Dumfries and Galloway.

Speaking to mark the launch of the #SaferSummer campaign, Area Commander McGoldrick has urged everyone to play their part in reducing the risk of fire – particularly parents and carers.

He said: “Deliberate fire-setting is as needless as it is unacceptable.

"We are proud of our educational and prevention work, but it is true that parents, carers, and members of the public can all help us here by engaging with young people and laying bear the costs and consequences of starting a fire.

"When a young person deliberately starts a fire, they are risking their safety, their future, and the welfare of others. Firefighters are also being dragged away from genuine emergencies.

"Our prevention work will continue across the country, but it goes without saying that we take deliberate fire-setting very seriously and will always work with our partners in Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

The #SaferSummer campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of deliberate fire-setting and promote the need for holidaymakers and countryside users to remain safe this summer.