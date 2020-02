Police believe the body of a man was found in Stranraer Harbour this morning (Wednesday) could be missing teenager Evan Stewart.

The 18-year-old was last seen around midnight overnight between Saturday and Sunday (February 8 and 9) on Foundry Lane.

The body was found at around 11.50am and while formal identification is yet to take place the police have confirmed Mr Stewart’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.