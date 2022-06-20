Belfast man banned from owning animals after failing to look after puppies

The six puppies were found in the back of a van after it arrived at Cairnryan – three sadly died. Pic: Crown Office

Stephen McRea (29) was sentenced at Stranraer Sheriff Court last week after previously pleading guilty to failing to take steps to provide the puppies with food, water or a suitable place to rest while transporting them from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

As well as the ban, he was ordered to carry out 90 hours unpaid work and will be supervised for a year under a community payback order imposed by the court.

The court heard that on December 3, 2020, at Loch Ryan Port, police stopped a grey Ford Transit Connect van being driven by McRea after it had disembarked from the P&O ferry sailing from Larne.

The officers noticed a strong, pungent smell of animal urine emanating from the driver’s window. When they asked McRea what he was carrying he said that he was transporting a “couple of dogs” to a family member in Glasgow.

They searched the van and found six collie type puppies in a cage in the load space of the vehicle.

There were two blankets which were covered in both urine and faeces and all of the puppies were also covered in both faeces and urine. The floor of the load space was covered in sawdust and had traces of dried faeces. The officers found no food or water within the cage or elsewhere in the vehicle.

The police removed the puppies before handing them over to the Scottish SPCA to be examined by vets .

The puppies were all found to be under weight or very thin and the entire litter tested positive for the Parvo virus antigen. Three of the puppies subsequently died.

Speaking after the sentencing, Karon Rollo, head of the Wildlife and Environmental Crime Unit of COPFS, said: “I welcome the con viction and sentence in this case.

“Stephen McRea’s failure to meeting the most basic needs of these puppies and provide a suitable environment for them while they were his responsibility is wholly unacceptable.