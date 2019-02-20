Arrests made following drug trade crackdown in Galloway

Police officers in the Galloway area have made a number of arrests in connection with the drugs trade and other areas of criminality.

Over a 10-day period, officers executed 12 drug search warrrants at different addresses as part of a campaign against the supply of illegal drugs.

During the searches, a variety of illegal drug, including include heroin, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam, were recovered along with some a small amount of cash.

As a result of the enforcement action, nine people will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for being involved in the alleged supply of illegal drugs and six will be reported for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

Inspector Gavin McHallum said: “This team of officers were put together to answer concerns raised by our community, people are tired of the misery and harm those involved in the drug supply chain bring to our families.

“One of our division’s local priorities is a promise to tackle those involved in the despicable trade of supplying illegal drugs on our street and within our communities.

“We have executed drug search warrants from Stranraer across to Castle Douglas and have had a number of successes.

“The execution of the warrants and recovery of drugs is only the beginning for my teams and they will continue to work hard to ensure the right outcome is achieved through the court process. Undoubtedly this good work will lead onto other addresses being searched and if you are involved in the drug scene you should be feeling nervous as you read this and thinking to yourself, ‘will I be next?’.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and for having the courage to speak out against drug dealers. I would also like to thank them for their patience because I know at times it can be frustrating when they don’t see immediate action. Without your help operations like this would not be possible.”

Insp McHallum added: “I also send out an appeal to each and everyone of you within our communities. If you have any information that you think could assist us in the fight against drug dealers please come forward and report this. Every little piece of information helps complete the jigsaw.”

Information can be reported by attending at any police station, callin Crimestoppers, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555 111, through the Police Scotland website’s “Contact Us” page, or by calling 101.