Circus returns to Dumfries following a sell-out run in Hong Kong

The UK’s biggest and most spectacular Big Top show, GANDEYS CIRCUS is coming to Dumfries showfield with an action-packed star-studded production for the whole family – with a cast of over 30 all new acts never before seen in the Scotland !!

Raising the bar sky-high and smashing expectations to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the creation of circus, ‘The Greatest Showmen’ will be staged in the fully-heated 1,500-seat big top, equipped with theatre-standard lighting and sound, at Dumfries showfield from tomorrow until Sunday, May 15.

For the first time a galaxy of international stars – from Colombia, Cuba, Kenya, France, Portugal and the UK – are assembled in one glittering production.

It is thrills and laughter all the way as Gandeys Circus takes to new heights a heritage of entertaining the entire family – from the youngest member to the oldest.

Guaranteed to have the audiences on the edge of their seats are three of the world’s greatest aerial acts, including the sensational award-winning high-wire walkers – The Gerlings. They will risk life and limb performing a four-person-high human pyramid without any safety wires or nets. Their act has won medals at both the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Wujiao International Circus Festival in 2017.

Performing high in the roof of the Big Top, The Cuban Flyers will attempt the legendary near-impossible triple somersault.

But the excitement doesn’t end once the artistes return to the the circus ring. The entertainment continues thick and fast with a high speed award-winning juggling act like you have never seen before.

Taking BMX biking to the ultimate level, the breath-stopping agility of Denis and Anna – creating one of the most stunning acts ever seen on two wheels.

Tickets available now to book online via: http://www.gandeyscircus.com/tour-dates.html