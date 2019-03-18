Call for Galloway to get behind Marie Curie charity

Galloway regional MSP Colin Smyth MSP has hailed Marie Curie charity’s efforts to improve the lives of people living with terminal illness.

After meeting with representatives from the charity, Mr Smyth said he was interested to hear about efforts to ensure that everyone should get the care and support they need at the end of life.

He said: “Marie Curie carry out a fantastic job in supporting our loved ones and their families during very difficult times.

“I’ll be out and about with local fundraisers to support their Great Daffodil campaign.”

More information is at mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil. or call free on 0800 304 7025.