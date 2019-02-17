CAB opens service in Castle Douglas kirk halls

Dumfries and Galloway Citizens Advice Service has entered into a new collaboration with Castle Douglas Parish Church to deliver advice services.

Clinics involving the paid and volunteer advisers will be delivered in the kirk halls on Queen Street.

Sue Irving, chief executive of D&G CAS said: “This is a positive step forward in ensuring that we are able to continue to meet the needs of new and existing clients in the Stewartry.

“The closure of our long established bureau had the potential to leave a big gap in our service delivery in that area and I am indebted to Dumfries and Galloway Council for the use of the libraries to deliver our transitional service.”

Rev Alison Burnside, Parish Church Minister added: “We are delighted to support this collaboration with Dumfries and Galloway Citizens Advice Service.

“Church halls play an integral role in the delivery of services to our community, we have a number of groups who already use the halls and I see this as an extension of that community use.”

The clinics will be delivered three days a week: Tuesday (9-12.30pm); Wednesday (1-4pm) both drop-in sessions and Friday(-9-4pm) by appointment only.

The Stewartry debt specialist will be available for appointments on Fridays, and the pension specialist on a Tuesday morning every eight weeks. Drop-in and appointments sessions are still available at Dalbeattie and Kirkcudbright

Call 0300 303 4321 for more details.