Union hits out at Pinneys closure

A union leader has said staff at the Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan are “devastated” by the decision to confirm its closure.

The site’s owners, Young’s Seafood made the announcement last Thursday after a 45-day consultation period, saying there was no “viable alternative” to shutting the factory.

Unite Scotland industrial officer Andy MacFarlane said the union is “extremely disappointed” by the decision to move production to the company’s processing plant in Grimsby.

Young’s confirmed that the site would close by the end of the year with the loss of hundreds of jobs but said it would continue to meet staff for talks to discuss “ongoing items”, including redeployment.

Mr MacFarlane said that although the closure confirmation had not been a surprise it was still a blow to staff.

He continued: “Unite Scotland are extremely disappointed that the company have stated they can’t secure future production at the Annan site at the end of consultation period. Let’s be clear, Young’s made a premeditated and ruthless decision to remove the possibility of future work by transferring production to Grimsby while resigning specific strands of the business with M&S knowing the impact on the Annan site. This made the consultation a sham and hollow process.”

“The workforce is devastated. Whole families and communities will be affected by this decision.

“If there are any interested parties then we would encourage them to come forward immediately with concrete proposals.”