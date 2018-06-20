Stranraer company to showcase wares and the Royal Highland Show

Stranraer company Lactalis McLelland is heading to the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh this week to exhibit to hundreds of thousands of attendees as part of the business’s ongoing supplier relationship with Aldi.

Attendees will have a chance to sample the company’s award-winning Scottish Vintage Cheddar in the Aldi marquee at the annual showcase of Scotland’s farms, food and rural life.

Lactalis McLelland has been supplying Aldi stores for the past six years and the team has attended the Royal Highland Show many times.

Mike Chatters, category sales director, said: “Aldi are truly passionate about sourcing high quality products and as a result of our supplier relationship we’ve been able to grow our business.

“At the Royal Highland Show, we’re looking forward to meeting customers and other suppliers, and highlighting our Scottish heritage.”

Over the coming year, Aldi intends to increase its Scottish range to include even more locally sourced products. In December, the buying team announced a Scottish Small Supplier Development Programme to give up-and-coming food and drink companies the chance to secure their big break and buyers will be at the Royal Highland Show to meet suppliers.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Supporting Scottish producers is hugely important to us. We work with an incredible breadth of local suppliers to make sure that we always have more than 400 products in our stores that are sourced from Scotland. That’s a number that we’re always striving to grow and, through the amazing relationships we have with our suppliers, we’re able to give our customers the highest quality products.”

Lactalis McLelland’s Scottish Vintage Cheddar will be available to sample at Aldi’s marquee from Thursday until this Sunday, June 24.