Stop farms being among the most dangerous workplaces

Galloway’s farmers must be prepared to dedicate time and resources to meeting health and safety standards to avoid falling foul of government inspections, an agricultural expert has warned.

Matt McWhirter of Farmers and Mercantile Insurance Brokers, urged farmers to take workplace risk seriously or face severe penalties.

He made the plea following the launch of the latest raft of targeted on-farm inspections by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in the region.

The initiative will see inspectors visiting 100 farms in Scotland up until March 2019 as part of HSE’s continued efforts to crack down on high rates of death and serious injury in the industry and change attitudes to risk.

Urging especially older farmers to take steps, Matt said: “Agriculture is an industry in which risks are poorly managed, evidenced by persistently high rates of death, serious injury and ill-health.”