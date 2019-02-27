Royal Mail claims delivery of a good service to Galloway

Royal Mail’s Quality of Service report for the first three quarters of the 2018-19 financial year reveals it has met its regulatory First Class mail target in the Dumfries and Galloway postcode area, with 93.1 per cent per cent of this mail delivered the next working day.

Steve Selby, delivery director of Royal Mail said: “We take our Quality of Service requirements extremely seriously.

“I’m very proud of our postmen and women who work very hard in all weathers to deliver to these challenging targets, which are among the most demanding anywhere in Europe.

“We’re delighted with our performance in this area. We are more focused than ever on continuously improving and maintaining high standards of service for our customers.”