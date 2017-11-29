Newton Stewart Market prices

PRIME & CAST SHEEP - WEDNESDAY 29TH NOVEMBER.
1867 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
1528 prime lambs sold dearer on the week to average 175.3p/kg. Peaking at £89 for heavyweights from J Robinson, Quarry House and W McHarrie, Duchra. Lightweights sold to 211p/kg for Beltex from M/s Templeton, Carslae and 210p/kg from M/s Kennedy, Perryston. Cast ewes sold well with big sheep scarce. Tups sold to £98 for Texels from J McFarlane, Daldowie. Texel cross ewes sold to £86.50 from A Sproat, Baldoon. Mule ewes to £84 from W McHarrie, Duchra with Blackface ewes to £65.50 from D Wilson, Kirkmabreck. The 30 ewes from Kirkmabreck averaged £65.30.
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £89 & £86.80 Duchra £88 & £85.80 Baldoon £87 & £81 High Boreland £87 Daldowie £85.20 Kilfillan £85 Macherquhat £83 Chapelton & Perryston £81/50 Carslae £81 South Clutag Beltex: £86.50 (x2), £79.50 & £76.50 Carslae £84 Perryston Suffolk: £86.50 & £79.80 Mid Knockglass £86 & £78 Baldoon £85.50 Duchra £85 Challochmun £79 P;erryston Charolais: £80, £76.80 & £76 Pinmore Mains £78.80 High Barness Cross: £80 Culdoach £79 Knockoyd £75 Daldowie & Macherquhat Blackface: £72.50 Culdoach £71.50 Little Tongue £70 Garheugh Zwartbles: £89, £77 & £76.50 Quarry House Roussin: £79.50 South Milton
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 209.5 Baldoon 205.3 & 188 High Boreland 200 & 186.3 Viewfield 197.7 Macherquhat 188.6 Perryston 186.2 Daldowie 186.1 Balligmorrie 185.9 Kiltersan 185.7 South Port O’ Spittal & Bagbie Betlex: 211, 201.2 & 189.3 Carslae 210 & 188 Perryston Suffolk; 182 Druchtag 181.4 Baldoon 180.2 Kilfillan 179.6 Perryston 176.2 Quarry House 173.3 Mid Skeog Charolais: 180.6 & 178.6 Pinmore Mains 183.3 High Barness Lleyn: 181.1 Auchenree Cross: 170 & 165 Barvennan 166.7 Balligmorrie Blackface: 181.9 Culdoach 179.5 Garheugh 179 Kirkmabreck 175 Bagbie Zwartbles: 171.2 Quarry House
Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £98 Daldowie BFL: £96 Corhulloch Lleyn: £93 Barwhanny
Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head);
Texel Cross: £86.50 Baldoon Mule: £84 Duchra BFL: £83 Garheugh Beltex Cross: £79 Corhulloch Lleyn: £73.50 Barwhanny Blackface: £65.50 & £65 Kirkmabreck
6 Tups Averaged: £84.20
218 Light Ewes Averaged: £35.08
115 Heavy Ewes Averaged: £63.30
