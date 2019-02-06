National park plan at “heart” of Galloway’s economic revival

There is “huge untapped economic potential” in Galloway and the creation of a national park is key.

That is the opinion of Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson, who says he remains positive about the prospect of a Galloway National Park following further discussions with SNP Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon.

Following a meeting recently where campaigners met with the Minister in Parliament, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP met with the Minister to press his own case for a national park being created for the region.

While the Minister stopped short of making a financial commitment, Mr Carson was pleased with the Rural Affairs Minister’s support for the region and her willingness to continue dialogue surround the creation of a Kingdom of Galloway National Park.

Afterwards Mr Carson said: “There is significant momentum behind the campaign for the Galloway National Park at the moment, so I was pleased to be able to follow up so quickly following campaigners meeting with the Minister.

“It is clear that the Minister is willing to listen to the case for further national parks and having visited Galloway she was left in no doubt about the natural beauty and history Galloway has to offer.

“While I understand the Minister could not make a financial commitment in this meeting, it was positive to discuss steps going forward that can help publicise the area and the brand of Galloway, which can help strengthen the case for the region achieving full national park status.

“There is a huge untapped economic potential in the region and I believe a national park can be at the heart of that.

“I will be continuing to liaise closely with the Minister and campaigners in order to keep a national park at the top of the agenda in the Rural Affairs Ministers brief.”