Minister calls Annan action meeting to discuss factory’s future

An action meeting called by business minister Paul Wheelhouse will be held in Annan tonight (Wednesday) to discuss the proposed closure of the Pinneys of Scotland’s fish processing factory.

Beginning at 7.15pm in Annan Town Hall, the meeting has been convened so that Mr Wheelhouse can be updated by a number of local stakeholders, including council members and local MSPs, on the progress of talks with Young’s Seafood and to hear their concerns and the impact the proposed closure would have on the local community.

The minister held talks last month with Young’s Seafood chief executive Bill Showalter and representatives of the Pinneys workforce who, he said, are continuing to do an excellent job in difficult circumstances.

He has since written to Mr Showalter regarding the proposed sale of Young’s Seafood which he says adds further uncertainty to an already complex situation and he called on Young’s to keep all options open to secure a positive future for the site.

Mr Wheelhouse said: “While this continues to be a very worrying time for employees, their families and the wider community of Annandale and Eskdale, I want to assure all those affected that we are committed to doing everything we can to find a viable solution for the future.

“This action group meeting is part of our ongoing commitment to the local community. Clearly the proposed sale of Young’s Seafood adds further uncertainty and that is why I have written to the chief executive urging him to keep all possible options open, including retaining the site, the Pinney’s brand and workforce and we will look to Young’s to work with us to ensure a positive outcome for the workforce and the town.”