Launch of new export partnership

The South of Scotland Export Partnership has officially launched following an event held recently at Annandale Distillery.

A partnership between DGChamber and Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, the new project seeks to identify local businesses that are looking to raise the profile of their businesses and begin exporting, as well as those who are already exporting but wish to increase their international sales activity.

Doug Wilson, project director, said that businesses across the region have a prime opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge they need to start exporting.

He continued: “With our partners SDI, Scottish Enterprise and Business Gateway we will be hosting events across the South of Scotland.

“We can help businesses to develop their plans and to assist in market research.

“International trade is not as difficult as it may seem. There are real opportunities for the regions businesses to trade internationally as our products, services and expertise are in great demand across the world.”

Guest speakers on the day included Councillor Mark Rowley, chairman of the South of Scotland Alliance, who emphasised the range of products and services on offer across the South of Scotland that are sought across the world.

Professor David Thomson, owner of Annandale Distillery, also spoke about the history of the region and how businesses can use that to sell the South of Scotland across the world, using the ‘Man O’Words’ and ‘Man O’Swords’ whiskies as an example.

The project has received the backing of local government with Council Leader Elaine Murray and Councillor Malcolm Johnstone also in attendance.

Mr Johnstone said “It’s great to see DGChamber doing what it does best, helping business do business better, if you’ve been thinking about exporting but haven’t been sure where to start, give DGChamber a call.”

Mr Wilson, added “We have teams in Dumfries and Hawick who know their stuff and are looking forward to assisting local businesses trade abroad, you can call the Chamber or email export@dgchamber.co.uk”