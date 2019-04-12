Great Galloway mass ‘getaway warning’

While the Prime Minister was making her pleas to European leaders this week, a Galloway politician was making a very different appeal to EU citizens living and working here – “Please stay!”

A warning that a mass exodus of immigrants from the continent, scared by the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit. might cripple the local economy has been issued by SNP MSP Emma Harper.

She has made a localised version of a national call from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for our resident EU population to stand their ground in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has lauched a `Stay in Scotland’ package that includes new services and advice for EU citizens.

Locally, Emma Harper has previously held a meeting in Castle Douglas alongside colleagues Joan McAlpine MSP, Councillors Dougie Campbell and Rob Davidson to “provide support and information to EU citizens in the area uncertain about their place in a post-Brexit UK.”

Commenting, Ms Harper said: “It is important to make clear that EU citizens will always remain welcome in Dumfries & Galloway, and I will continue to do all I can to help people stay in Scotland.

“It’s wrong for the UK government to oblige EU citizens who have built their lives in Scotland, and who contribute massively to our economy and communities, to apply for the continued right to remain in their own homes.

“With absolutely no clarity from Westminster, this announcement from the First Minister will provide welcome support for EU citizens in across Scotland.

“I’d like to urge anyone who has issues or concerns they would like to discuss with me to please get in touch.”