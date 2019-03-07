Creetown hostel’s ratings are far from basic

The Barholm Accommodation ‘back to basics’ hotel/hostel in Creetown has received the 2018 Guest Review Award from Booking.com.

The award is given where the average review on Booking.com is between 8 and 10. Barholm’s average is 9.5!

This award comes at the end of Barholm’s first full year when it experienced a high number of guests who left positive reviews. Websites like booking.com are responsible for the majority of bookings and play a big part in supporting many local accommodation providers.

James Waters, vice president of Partner and Customer Services for Booking.com, tells award winners that, “A guest Review Award is no small achievement. Delivering such an incredible experience to your guests is the result of dedication, passion and a lot of hard work”.

Reviews for the Barholm often exceed customer’s expectations in quality, customer service and value for money.

A spokesman for the Creetown Initiative economic development group said: ”The staff at Barholm Accommodation are a small team who work tirelessly to welcome guests and ensure they have the best experience possible during their stay. Staff go above and beyond to help with any requests and welcome guests into the community. This award will attract further visitors and travellers.”