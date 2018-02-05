Countdown on to use Scottish paper notes

There’s now less than a month to use your paper £5 and £10 notes.

All paper Scottish £5 and £10 notes will cease to be legal tender on March 1.

After that date, you will still be able to exchange your paper notes at your bank, but will no longer be allowed to use them in shops – however this will be at the stores’ discretion.

The deadline includes all Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale and Royal Bank notes.

The Committee of Scottish Bankers has appealed to people to spend or exchange their notes before the March deadline.

A spokesman for the Committee said: “Thanks to the work that the issuing banks have already undertaken to swap the older paper notes with the more secure, environmentally friendly polymer notes, the majority of £5 and £10 notes have already been replaced with polymer.

“We have set a deadline for using paper £5 and £10 notes as March 1.

“The Scottish note issuing banks will continue to accept old paper based notes and there are currently no plans to change this.”