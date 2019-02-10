Concerns for UK farming if a USA trade deal is struck

If President Trump yields to pressure from US agricultural industries, it would have a devastating effect on farming areas like Galloway.

This was claimed by SNP MSP Emma Harper, who points to the results of a survey of what American farming interests would want from any future post-Brexit USA-UK trade deal.

There is much in these results to fear, she said.

Ms Harper MSP, who represents the South Scotland Region, commented: “As the UK edges closer and closer to March 29, the grim reality of a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States, whether we leave the European Union with a deal or without a deal, is being highlighted with these attempts by American lobbyists to see our high food standards lowered so that inferior meat and milk-based products can enter our marketplace and undercut our farmers.

“The Scottish food and drink industry is known around the world for its high quality standards - a reputation that could be smashed to pieces if the UK Government caves in to these demands in a desperate attempt to negotiate a trade deal with the Trump Administration.

“Scottish consumers don’t want to eat chicken that has been soaked in chlorine, or beef injected with hormones, or to consume milk products from cows with udder infections. It’s unacceptable.

“The European Union has far more clout as the biggest single market in the world, with access to over 500 million consumers, to resist these types of trade demands but the UK at almost a tenth of the size will be more desperate to secure trade in spite of the consequences.

“If the UK accepts these types of conditions in a post-Brexit trade deal, and the Scottish Parliament is powerless to stop it, it will be truly devastating for our agricultural industry.”