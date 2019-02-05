Calls to boost Galloway tourist route

The potential of the South West 300 route as a way to boost tourism across the region has been highlighted by Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP also made SNP Minister Ben Macpherson aware of the Burns connection on the route, with it travelling over 160 miles through places with Burns connections.

Mr Carson asked the Minister what support the Government could provide for the route, with the Minister highlighting the support given to tourism in the region, before confirming he was happy to hear more details on the SW300.

Commenting Mr Carson MSP said: “Tourism is of absolutely vital importance to the economy of Dumfries and Galloway so I am pleased the Minister is willing to hear more about the benefits of the South West 300 route.

“By linking the route with connections to Robert Burns, the route has the potential to attract visitors from across Scotland and much further afield.

“I will liaise closely with the Minister in order to push for further funding and support to be given to boost this route, which can have a similar effect to the North Coast 500 route.”