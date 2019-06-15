Books and bravery scoop local medals

There were Queen’s Honours this week for individuals who play a vital part in two great Galloway instituitions, the Wigtown Book Festival and the Galloway Mountain Rescue service.

The annual festival’s operational director Anne Barclay has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List and her MP Alister Jack visited her this week to give his personal congratulations.

The award was specifically for ‘services to arts and charity’.

The MP paid tribute to her, stating: “Anne makes a tremendous contribution to the local area and the wider region in a number of different ways.

“I’m greatly impressed by her can-do attitude, knowledge and energy and her selfless efforts to help good causes and the community.”

Miss Barclay, who lives in Wigtown, is in charge of a small team responsible for the highly successful festival’s logistical arrangements.

She is also a trustee of the Regional Arts Hub, which is one of the key groups within the communications systems of DG Unlimited, an independent charity which promotes and supports creativity in the region.

The 34 year-old is chairwoman of the Dumfries and Galloway Relay for Life Committee which has helped raise over £520,000 since 2008 for Cancer Research.

This year’s event takes place in Bladnoch Park, near Wigtown, on July 6. (See page one).

Miss Barclay is a guide leader for the 1st Wigtownshire Guides and also involved in fundraising and charitable activities as a member of Newton Stewart Rotary Club.

By coincidence, an award of the British Empire Medal made as part of Her Majesty’s New Year’s Honours will be presented tomorrow (Saturday) to Kenneth McCubbin, founder member of the Galloway Mountain Rescue Team.

He will be presented with his medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Wigtown, John Ross at a ceremony at McMillan Hall, Dashwood Square, Newton Stewart.

The award is in recognition of his voluntary work in organising a service which often makes hazardous rescues on the local hills and has been doing so since 1975. It is a team of highly trained volunteers operating from a base in Newton Stewart.

It holds charitable status and relies on public support to keep the service going and purchase vital equipment which can make the difference between life and death during a rescue operation. Over the years the team has gone out on literally hundreds of call-outs.