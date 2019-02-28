Bonnet contest for charity launched by Galloway MSP

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson is urging his constituents to do their bit to support cancer charities.

Mr Carson is launching an Easter Bonnet competition encouraging entries from individuals, businesses and organisations across his constituency which will help support Target Ovarian Cancer and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Three categories will form the competition, with a junior category for children aged 12 and under, with another category for anyone over that age, with the final category being an open category for businesses, organisations and groups who want to take part.

March is ovarian cancer awareness month, with Mr Carson keen to raise awareness of the symptoms of this form of cancer.

Competition entries should be handed into Mr Carson’s office during the month of March at 107 King Street, Castle Douglas, where they will be displayed until the judging takes place on April 12, ahead of the Easter weekend.

The Lord Lieutenant of Stewartry, Patsy Gilroy, has been signed up to judge the entries and some amazing prizes have also been donated by local business Threave Rural.

Commenting on the competition, Mr Carson said: “Cancer is something that will affect just about everyone across my constituency, so I was keen to do my bit to support these charities.”