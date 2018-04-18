Battle on to save jobs of Pinneys plant employees

A wave of shock rippled through Annan and further afield last week with the news that Pinneys seafood plant may close.

And now, with cross party support and increasing political pressure, a mass meeting has been called at the town’s Market Hall to discuss the implications.

The Council Leader and Depute Leader have since met with Government Ministers following the announcement by Young’s Seafood that it intend to close its site in Annan.

Following last week’s meeting Council Leader, Elaine Murray, and Depute Leader, Rob Davidson said: “At a time like this actions speak louder than words. We have met with the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity and spoken to the Minister for Business Innovation and Energy to ask for support and intervention to preserve as many jobs as possible.

“Just because Young’s have announced this closure, does not mean that we accept this lying down. We need to do everything we can to take up the case with the company to persuade them to reconsider the closure of the site.

“We welcome the positive reaction from the Scottish Government. They recognise the scale and seriousness of the problem for the staff and the community of Annan and the importance of prompt, focussed action.

“We need a number of different agencies around the table to find a solution. As a council, we are well placed to lead this and since the news broke, we have been concentrating on making this happen.

“We know that acting quickly is only the first step. The council is in this for the long term. We will support the staff and the wider community of Annan through this difficult time and for as long as it takes.”

Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Following on from the very disappointing news from Young’s Seafood, I have had a constructive discussions with both the management at Young’s and the leadership of Dumfries and Galloway Council.

“We seek to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to retain employment, given the importance of the plant to the economic wellbeing of the community.”