Armed Forces Day celebrated in the region

Dumfries and Galloway celebrated Armed Forces day last week with a flag-raising ceremony.

The event at Midsteeple saw a number of armed forces personnel – both veterans and active servicemen and women, local councillors, representatives, pupils from Loreburn primary and members of the public in attendance.

The flag raising ceremony was designed to commemorate the soldiers who fought in the Great War 100 years ago, and the soldiers who are in service today. Other towns across the area have also held their own ceremonies at Annan, Castle Douglas, Moffat and Sanquhar.

The ceremony commenced with some words honouring the soldiers that fought, and still fight for our country today.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Reverend Dr Maurice Bond, Lord Lieutenant of Dumfries Fiona Armstrong and Provost of Dumfries and Nithsdale Tracey Little were amongst those who attended to recognise and remember the valuable work the forces did during the first world war and the valuable work they still do.

Pupils from Loreburn Primary did their part for the ceremony with a selection of songs, finishing off what was a pleasant ceremony on a sunny Monday morning.

Following this, on Saturday, June 30, the Armed Forces Day Parade took place in Dumfries Town Centre. Retired representatives and serving armed forces personnel in addition to members of the various local cadet units, were led in the parade by Dumfries Town Band. This helped the afternoons activities get off to a fine start in the sunshine which helped bring out record numbers.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh said: “I would like to thank all those who attended the flag raising ceremonies across the region last week and paid their respects to all those who have served, and continue to serve, in our Armed Forces.

“These are important ceremonies and I am very proud that our region leads the way in championing our Armed forces personnel, and recognise the sacrifices they regularly have to make on our behalf.”