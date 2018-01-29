Arctic Monkeys to headline TRNSMT festival

Sheffield rockers the Arctic Monkeys have announced Glasgow festival TRNSMT as their first UK tour date in over three years.

The quartet revealed the news along with a number of European tour dates this morning, and anticipation of a full UK tour, along with new material is already mounting.

The festival is being held over two weekends (June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to July 8), and Alex Turner and company are penned in to play the opening weekend's Sunday as headliners.

Joining the R U Mine? performers on the Sunday are acts Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan.

READ MORE - TRNSMT named Britain's best new festival

The group will also play a number of European tour dates this summer, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Hurricane Festival in Scheesel, Germany.

This will be the group's first gig on UK soil since they played Leeds festival on August 24, 2014.

Tickets for Sunday 1st July at TRSNMT will go on pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday 30th January from TRNSMTfest.com.

Full Arctic Monkeys tour dates

June 2, 2018

Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona, Spain

June 8, 2018

Best Kept Secret - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June, 14-17, 2018

Firefly Festival - Dover, United States

June 22-24, 2018

Southside Festival - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

June 22-24 2018

Hurricane Festival - Scheesel, Germany

July 1, 2018

TRNSMT - Glasgow, Scotland

July 4, 2018

Open'er Festival - Gdynia, Poland

July 6, 2018

Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

July 8, 2018

Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium

July 12, 2018

Nos Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

July 13, 2018

Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

August 8, 2018

Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway

August 9-11, 2018

Way Out Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 11, 2018

Flow Festival - Helsinki, Finland

August 14, 2018

Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary