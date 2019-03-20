Anti-abuse campaign begins in Dumfries and Galloway

This week sees the launch of the region’s child sexual exploitation awareness-raising campaign

Dumfries and Galloway Public Protection Partnership launches its “It Happens Here” crusade which will run for a year.

It aims to ensure that communities understand and can identify the signs of child sexual exploitation and can know where to get help and support.

Freda McShane, committee chair, said: “Child sexual exploitation doesn’t just happen in large cities and isn’t something that you just experience through the media.

“It happens here in the rural communities of Dumfries and Galloway.“