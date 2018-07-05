Anger as abandoned puppies found in a shed.

Locals in Sandhead have been reacting to the shock news following the rescue of five abandoned border collie puppies.

They had been left overnight in the outbuilding on Main Street in the village near Stranraer.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the find, and after rescuing them, transferred the pups to its rescue centre in Ayr where they were said to be in “good bodily condition”.

Insp Paul Tuchewicz said it was an “incredibly cruel act” to leave the puppies “alone and frightened”.

“They’re all beautiful puppies and we’re sure there will be no shortage of people wanting to offer them a new home,” he said.

“If anyone can help us trace the person who owned them, we would urge them to come forward.”

The offence of abandoning an animal is covered by the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of such an offence can be banned by a court from keeping animals.