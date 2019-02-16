All change for telly viewers in Creetown

Freeview viewers in the Creetown area may need to retune their TV equipment on Wednesday, February 27 to continue watching some programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new local mobile broadband services.

The required changes will begin at the Creetown local transmitter around 9am that day and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption until lunchtime.

Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 80 homes are served by this transmitter. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and postcards sent directly to addresses in the coverage area.

A further required change will take place at the Creetown transmitter in Spring next year.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free aerial work if needed.