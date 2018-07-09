A project is underway that aims to ensure adults in the region can access services that help them have a stronger voice and gain more control over their lives.

Views are being sought from people who use independent advocacy services to inform a new Independent Advocacy Plan for Adults in Dumfries and Galloway.

Speaking in support of the work being undertaken by Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership, chair of the Integration Joint Board Penny Halliday said: “Not everyone is in a position to speak up for what they want out of their own lives, and how they want to live them.

“This can be for any number of reasons – mental health problems, social isolation or a disability.

“It is therefore incredibly important that people seeking to gain greater control of their own futures are supported to do so, and that’s where an Independent Advocate can play a crucial role.”

An independent advocate will not make decisions on behalf of the person/group they are supporting.

Instead, the independent advocate helps the person/group to get the information they need to make real choices about their circumstances and supports the person/group to put their choices across to others.

Drop-in sessions are listed on the councils website at: http://www.dumgal.gov.uk/, or to complete the online survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/adultadvocacy and have your say on what matters most.