Adding the ‘human’ touch to Galloway weddings

Those in Galloway who back the modern trend towards non-religious weddings and funerals are being invited to join a body to make the expansion of such ceremonies possible.

The national charity Humanist Society Scotland is recruiting people for celebrant training in Galloway.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The Humanist body is looking for enthusiastic individuals, who are excellent communicators to join our team of over 130 celebrants across Scotland,

“Successful applicants will be trained in welcoming and naming ceremonies before moving on to be trained for marriages, civil partnerships and funerals.”

The national charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, currently carries out thousands of Humanist ceremonies across Scotland.

Successful applicants will go through a period of classroom learning on how to carry out ceremonies as well as being mentored by an existing celebrant in their area.

The charity’s director of services Lynsey Kidd said, “We are delighted to be recruiting in Galloway and look forward to hearing from committed Humanists who live in the area who want to help families and couples celebrant important life events. All our celebrants are passionate about celebrating life and we are looking for individuals with finely tuned interpersonal skills and a flair for writing.”

The society’s stated mission is “to represent the views of people who wish to lead worthwhile lives guided by reason and compassion.”