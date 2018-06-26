£90k lottery grant to help older people

An organisation set up to improve the lives of those in their own rural community has been handed a lifeline, in the shape of £90,000.

The award, made by the National Lottery to Creetown Initiative Ltd will help provide a range of activities that will improve the health and wellbeing of rurally isolated older people.

Activities will include a lunch club, a befriending club, computer classes, music sessions and local trips with transport provided.

Creetown Initiative Ltd Chairman, Tim Stephenson, said: “Rural communities are faced with an ever increasing ageing population. Often over-looked, some of the elderly in our communities make a major contribution through volunteering and by passing on their knowledge and experience.

“However some elderly people are isolated because of health, mobility or transport issues and many of them have little contact with the outside world. This project will look at ways we can reduce isolation, provide and develop programmes that offer long-term support. It will provide ways that help our senior citizens become involved in village life and how they can contribute.”

Announcing the awards, Maureen McGinn, Big Lottery Fund Scotland Chair, said: “We are awarding funding to twelve diverse community projects which share a common theme – they all have the local community at their heart and are focused on bringing people together to make new connections. From conservation activities around the Dighty Burn in Dundee to new health and wellbeing activities for older isolated people in Dumfries, these projects will help people make new friendships, learn new skills and connect to local services in their area.”

The Big Lottery Fund supports the aspirations of people who want to make life better for their communities across the UK. They are responsible for giving out 40per cent of the money raised by the National Lottery and invest over £650 million a year in projects big and small in health, education, environment and charitable purposes.