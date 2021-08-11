Stranraer man jailed for historical offences against women and girls

George West was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Paul McIlroy - geograph.org.uk/p/495852

Following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month, George West was convicted of sixteen charges including rape and indecent assault.

The 55-year-old pushed one of his victims down a set of stairs while she was pregnant and held a knife to the neck of another.

West carried out the attacks between 1988 and 2004 at various locations across Dumfries and Galloway.

At the High Court in Glasgow this week where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He received two years for two statutory offences and 15 years for the other offences, running concurrently. West will also be subject to notification requirements indefinitely.

Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Fraser Gibson, said: “The jury convicted George West of a catalogue of serious, violent and sexual offences against nine individuals over nearly two decades.

“His actions have devastated the lives of his victims, but thanks to their bravery in coming forward to report him he has now been caught and prosecuted.