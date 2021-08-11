Action needed to end misery caused by seagulls in Kirkcudbright

Seagulls are causing endless misery for the residents of Kirkcudbright

Residents and their pets are being repeatedly divebombed while there are also health fears over the amount of bird droppings.

Many of those living in Millburn Street, Buchanan Street and surrounding area insist their mental health is also being affected by being regularly woken in the early hours by the gulls shrieking.

Dee & Glenkens councillor Pauline Drysdale is leading demands for immediate action.

She warned seagull numbers in Kirkcudbright have increased dramatically in the last few months following the nesting season.

Councillor Drysdale said: “The council agreed last September to recruit a gull officer before the start of the breeding season.

“Unfortunately this didn’t happen because of the pandemic and other circumstances – although I am hopeful someone will be in place by September.

“In the meantime, other action needs to be taken such as installing roof spikes.”

Seagull nests and eggs are protected under current laws, but NatureScot Licensing Guide does allow action should communities suffer tremendous stress.

Councillor Drysdale said: “A licence can be granted to protect public health and safety and I have already spoken to senior officials at the council to look into this as a matter of urgency.”

Local resident Margaret Maxwell stressed there had always been a serious problem surrounding seagulls.

But revealed the issue has now escalated to such an extent they are taking over the town.

Margaret said: “This year in particular has been extremely difficult and stressful with noise, guano and attacks from above.

“It is clear that the council needs to put a plan in place to deal with this every growing problem.

“They tell us these birds are protected but what about the residents’ protection?”

She urged people to stop feeding them as this was only adding further to the problem and the risk of more attacks.