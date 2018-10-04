WW1 100 year poetry, art and song competition

The Neilston War Memorial Association is inviting locals to enter a poetry, art and song competition commemorating 100 years since the end of World War One.

Hundreds of men from the district never returned from the battlefields of Europe and some of them were as young as 17 years old.

Your entry can be inspired by any element of the 100 years commemoration but must focused locally on the Neilston and Barrhead district.

Entry categories

A Piece of Art, drawing, painting etc. WW1 1914-1918 Themed

Or

A poem about the Great war, Soldiers, people at home their Families, nurses etc.

Or

A song about the Great war, Soldiers, people at home their Families, nurses etc.

The age categories are:

P5 – S2

S3 – S6

Adult

On your entry please clearly state: Your full name, age, category, school or address.

Prizes of £50 for each category awarded to the section winner and £50 in A=art supplies to their school or local group.

And £50 awarded to the section winner of the adult competition section.

The competition closes on Friday, October 26 and entries will be collected from schools or can be submitted by posting or contacting The Neilston War Memorial Association at 65 Doublehedges road Neilston G78 3JQ, call 01413897603 or email matthew.drennan@sky.com

For further information, visit The Neilston War Memorial