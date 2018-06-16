Welcome for legislation to ban pavement parking

Campaign group Living Streets Scotland has welcomed publication of legislation for national ban on footway parking and urged the rest of the UK to follow their lead.

The Transport (Scotland) Bill will introduce a national ban on pavement and double parking to make it easier for local authorities to ensure that pavements and roads safer and more accessible to all.

A report on the Improving Parking in Scotland public consultation released last month revealed that 83 per cent of people support new legislation to tackle inconsiderate parking, including footway parking, with nearly 70 per cent of respondents having experienced problems on a daily basis.

The bill states: “It is the Scottish Government‘s intention to undertake a nationwide publicity campaign involving local authorities, Police Scotland and other stakeholder groups” prior to the commencement to ensure there is widespread awareness of the new prohibitions.

Stuart Hay, Director, Living Streets Scotland, said: “This is the beginning of the end for footway parking in Scotland. An outright ban will make it possible for everyone to enjoy our streets, walk more of our everyday journeys and bring relief from the actions of irresponsible drivers to vulnerable pedestrians.

“Whilst the bill does allow some streets to be exempt, this should only happen where negative impacts for people with disabilities and children can be avoided. As a minimum, there must always be sufficient space for prams, wheelchairs and guide dogs.

“This is a major milestone which will make Scotland the only part of the UK to have clear laws on footway parking. The Scottish Government should be commended for responding the overwhelming public support for action.”